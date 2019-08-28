VOYAGER To Release Colours In The Sun Album In November; "Colours" Music Video Streaming

Australia's Voyager will release their new album, Colours In The Sun, on November 1 via Season Of Mist. The band have revealed the album art and tracklisting, which can be viewed below. Pre-order the album here.

In conjunction with this announcement, Voyager have shared the energetic new single, "Colours", along with a music video. The video, which was created by Dark Spirit Photography, can be found below.

Vocalist Danny Estrin comments on the video: "We wished to continue having Australian landscapes as a feature point in our music videos following on from the epic music video for ‘Brightstar.’ So, to incorporate more of a cityscape vibe for this dark, yet uplifting synth number inspired by Steve Winwood, ‘Colours’ was intended to demonstrate that we are all colours in the sun, and that we as a band are progressing on our onward journey to the next release, as can be visualised in the video."

Danny Estrin comments on the album: "Colours In The Sun is the most transcendent, layered, and effervescent album we have written and recorded. It’s poppy, but still holds weight with crunchy, powerful riffs. It's a true reflection of Voyager - five individuals from different roots coming together and creating a unique sound under the Australian sun."

Tracklisting:

"Colours"

"Severomance"

"Brightstar"

"Saccharine Dream"

"Entropy"

"Reconnected"

"Now Or Never"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Water Over The Bridge"

"Runaway"

"Colours" video:

Lineup:

Danny Estrin - Vocals

Simone Dow - Guitars

Alex Canion - Bass

Scott Kay - Guitars

Ash Doodkorte - Drums