VOYAGER To Release Colours In The Sun Album In November; "Colours" Music Video Streaming
August 28, 2019, an hour ago
Australia's Voyager will release their new album, Colours In The Sun, on November 1 via Season Of Mist. The band have revealed the album art and tracklisting, which can be viewed below. Pre-order the album here.
In conjunction with this announcement, Voyager have shared the energetic new single, "Colours", along with a music video. The video, which was created by Dark Spirit Photography, can be found below.
Vocalist Danny Estrin comments on the video: "We wished to continue having Australian landscapes as a feature point in our music videos following on from the epic music video for ‘Brightstar.’ So, to incorporate more of a cityscape vibe for this dark, yet uplifting synth number inspired by Steve Winwood, ‘Colours’ was intended to demonstrate that we are all colours in the sun, and that we as a band are progressing on our onward journey to the next release, as can be visualised in the video."
Danny Estrin comments on the album: "Colours In The Sun is the most transcendent, layered, and effervescent album we have written and recorded. It’s poppy, but still holds weight with crunchy, powerful riffs. It's a true reflection of Voyager - five individuals from different roots coming together and creating a unique sound under the Australian sun."
Tracklisting:
"Colours"
"Severomance"
"Brightstar"
"Saccharine Dream"
"Entropy"
"Reconnected"
"Now Or Never"
"Sign Of The Times"
"Water Over The Bridge"
"Runaway"
"Colours" video:
Lineup:
Danny Estrin - Vocals
Simone Dow - Guitars
Alex Canion - Bass
Scott Kay - Guitars
Ash Doodkorte - Drums