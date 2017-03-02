VREID Live At Wacken Open Air 2014; Video Of Full Performance Streaming

March 2, 2017, an hour ago

Norway's Vreid performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2014. Video footage of the band’s entire performance is available for streaming below.

Vreid’s setlist:

“Arntor, Ein Windir”
“The Spiritlord”
“Det Som Var Haukareid”
“On The Mountain Of Goats”
“Eldast, Utan å Gro”
“Stigmatized”
“The Profound Power”
“The Reap”
“Svartesmeden Og Lundamyrstrollet”
“Pitch Black”
“Journey To The End”

