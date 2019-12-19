VREID Participate In "Songs That Changed The World" Project

Norway's Vreid have announced their participation in the prestigious "Songs That Changed The World" project. The band were commissioned by the Nobel Peace Center and Inferno Metal Festival to interpret and cover a song about freedom of expression. Vreid will perform this special song, which has not yet been revealed, as well as their own material during a show at the Nobel Peace Center on April 7, 2020.

Founder and bass player Hváll comments: "In Vreid we have always been up for new challenges. It was therefore with huge excitement we took on this task when Inferno Metal Festival and Nobel Peace Center challenged us to do our interpretation of a song that changed the world. Freedom of speech has been relevant since the very beginning of rock, and is just as relevant and important today. A lot has changed since rock 'n' roll was new and rebellious in the 60s, but still today the freedom of speech are controversial and debated, so maybe the world has been at a stand still over the last 60 years. We are thankful for the engagement. Vreid looks forward to dig deep into the rock history of many fantastic songs, and will be ready to perform our song at the Nobel Peace Center in April."

More information on the Nobel Peace Center can be found here. Inferno Metal Festival, which will include a set by Vreid, will take place from April 9 - 12, in Oslo, Norway. Find more information on the festival here.