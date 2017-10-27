VREID Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of the Norwegian black metal band Vreid (Norwegian for Wrath). The veteran quartet will release their highly anticipated new album in early 2018 through Season Of Mist worldwide.



Regarding their signing Vreid comment: "We are extremely pleased to get signed by Season Of Mist. Like us, they have been around for years, and we have a strong relationship to their people and admiration for their work. We are well on our way with our new album, and are very proud to have Season Of Mist as a partner when we will launch the upcoming beast. Our march continues."

Vreid were formed in 2004. The Norwegian band was established as the spiritual successor of the highly influential, pioneering folk / black metal band Windir. Not content with simply replicating their past, Vreid have carved out a space within their native Norwegian scene as of the leading purveyors of Black N' Roll.



Throughout the course of their career, Vreid has been a band that has constantly evolved their sound. To date, the band's discography, seven well-received full-lengths, have all showcased the band's ability to combine the strongest elements of black metal - visceral riffs, melodic compositions, and crushing aggression alongside lyrics ranging from extreme emotional themes to historical matters in their native country.



Currently, the veterans are working on new material and are looking to record their eighth album this fall. Vrreid composer and mastermind, Hváll comments, "It will be one hell of an album. After more than 20 years of playing together our spirit is stronger than ever and we can hardly wait to get in studio again to give birth to our new creations".



Vreid recently announced a headlining tour across Japan. The tour begins in November, and sees support from Keep Of Kalessin and Solefald. A full list of confirmed dates can be found below.

November

13 - Tokyo - Chelsea Hotel

14 - Nagoya - Apollo Base

15 - Osaka - Live House Soma

16 - Tokyo - Club Seata