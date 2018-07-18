VREID To Release Lifehunger Album In September; Title Track Streaming

Norwegian black metal band Vreid (Norwegian for Wrath) will release their new album, Lifehunger, on September 28th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the title track below.

The spiritual successor to the legendary Windir, Vreid have since championed the majesty and tradition of melodic black metal, and given it a unique rock edge. Tracks such as "One Hundred Years", "Dead White" and "Black Rites In The Black Nights" sees the band blend triumphant lead guitars with sombre melodies and ferocious blast beats. Lifehunger is truly extreme metal devoid of genre convention, and redefines darkness within its metallic grandeur.

Tracklisting:

"Flowers & Blood"

"One Hundred Years"

"Lifehunger"

"The Dead White"

"Hello Darkness"

"Black Rites in the Black Nights"

"Sokrates Must Die"

"Heimatt"

"Lifehunger":