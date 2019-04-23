VULTURE INDUSTRIES Streaming New Song “Deeper”

Vulture Industries are releasing a special 7” single with the brand new track, “Deeper”. Listen at this location.

Front man Bjørnar comments on the track: "'Deeper' tells the story of man's insatiable greed for more, as symbolized by the miners digging all the way to Hell. Starting out with a haunting trumpet solo, the track mixes a Spaghetti Western vibe with the rhythmic and melodic drive of a large-scale rock opus. Musically, 'Deeper' nods in the direction of such diverse acts as Ennio Morricone, Type O Negative, The Beatles, and Lee Hazlewood, but at the same time there is also a solid dose of rock and metal, in the signature form of Vulture Industries.

"It was one of those scorching summer days of 2018. The grass in the fields had all turned the colour of old paper, and the sun, at its zenith, was mercilessly searing our skin. Thirsty, hungry, and with tongues swelling, we had just missed the ferry crossing and could taste our hopes turn to ashes in our mouths. Trying to remain calm, but steadily feeling the building pressure of desperation, as a boiler ready to blow, we waited in line. Then suddenly the one year old in the back seat broke the silence chanting AHUM, AHUM, AHUM, AHUM! Overcome by what felt like divine inspiration but might very well have been sent from the depths of Hell, I started drumming on the dashboard. DUM, DADADUM, DADADUM, DADADUMDADUMDADUM."

Lineup:

Bjørnar E. Nilsen: vocals, percussion & keyboard

Øyvind Madsen: guitars

Eivind Huse: guitars and vocals

Kyrre Teigen: bass and vocals

Tor Helge Gjengedal: drums