VULTURE LORD - CARPATHIAN FOREST, BEASTCRAFT, THORNSPAWN Members To Release Desecration Rite In May

Odium Records has announced the new album of the Vulture Lord, the legendary band that returns after 17 years with their second full-length Desecration Rite - material once composed by guitarist/vocalist Nefas (Trond Bråthen) from Urgehal who passed away in 2012. New line-up consists of musicians from Urgehal, Carpathian Forest, Beastcraft, Endezzma and Thornspawn.

The album should be out around May 2020 on CD and deluxe vinyl. The cover art was prepared by Jorge Vimendy from Sick Graphic.





Desecration Rite tracklisting:

“Perverting the Bible”

“Burning the Kingdom of God”

“Stillborn Messiah”

“Bestial Rape of Sacred Flesh”

“Prepare the Coffin”

“Beneficial Martyrdom”

“Vulture Lord”

“Bloodbound Militia”

“Hark! The Hymns of War”

Vulture Lord line-up:

Baron Northgrove – vocals

Malphas – lead and rhythm guitar (Carpathian Forest, Endezzma)

Thomas "Enzifer" Søberg – rhythm guitar (Beastcraft, Urgehal)

Hella – bass (Thornspawn)

Blackthorn – drums (Thornspawn)