VULTURES VENGEANCE To Release "Lyrids: Warning From The Reign Of Untold" 7" In September

As Italian epic metallers Vultures Vengeance prepare to record their first full-length this summer, the band will further whet their fans' appetite by releasing the "Lyrids: Warning From The Reign Of Untold" 7" in September via Gates Of Hell Records, a sub-label of Cruz Del Sur Music.

Featuring two leftover songs from their 2016 Where The Time Dwelt In EP ("Empire Of The Crimson Fields" and "Into The Cave"), the 7-inch will also include the talents of new lead guitarist Tony L.A. Scelzi, who joined Vultures Vengeance last year.

"We have always played both of these songs at our live shows, so fans of the band should have no problem recognizing them," says guitarist/vocalist Tony T. Steele. "The two songs maintain the same spirit and atmosphere of the Where The Time Dwelt In EP, so in some ways, it could be interpreted as a sequel, just with different production. And, we are excited to feature Tony's lead guitar playing on an actual release. Sadly, this will mark the last release with drummer Kosathral Khel, but it's a fitting way for us to bid farewell to him."

Steele says the Vultures Vengeance lineup is "stronger than ever," which should come in handy as they get to work on a new album and begin integrating a new drummer into the band.

"We are always really glad to play live, but the most important thing is that all the people who make it possible are those who sincerely love what we do and heavy metal in general," says Steele. "We will always be thankful to these people, for they keep this music alive not because it's a trend, but because they're passionate about it. Our main goal for the future and upcoming shows is to keep this unchanged and encourage everyone to read the messages that are within our music. Ultimately, our fans should expect that the stage for Vultures Vengeance will always be like a book where we will write the accurate description of who we are and not of whom we would like to be."

The Where The Time Dwelt In EP was released in October 2016 via Gates Of Hell Records.