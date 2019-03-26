VULTURES VENGEANCE To Release The Knightlore In May; Track Streaming

From the Italian underground comes Vultures Vengeance, a heavy epic metal quartet that defends the realm of the obscure on their first full-length album, The Knightlore. The album will be released May 10th on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Gates of Hell Records. The first single from The Knightlore, "Pathfinder's Call," is available for streaming below.

The wait is over…10 years into their career, Italian heavy epic metallers Vultures Vengeance deliver on the promise shown on their Where the Time Dwelt In and Lyrids: Warning From the Reign Of The Untold EPs with their first full-length The Knightlore.

Recorded at Nation’s Eye Studio by bassist Matt Savage, The Knightlore consists of eight tracks of diverse and challenging epic metal. Vultures Vengeance (who are rounded out by co-lead guitarist Tony L.A. and new drummer Matt Serafini) have not only captured the spirit found on their first two EPs, they have expanded upon it. The album’s eight songs provide the band the perfect platform to showcase their penchant for storytelling and sterling songcraft, with their seasoned gallop, Steele’s impassioned delivery and flurry of melodic, diving leads encompassing a sound that is right in the wheelhouse for fans of Cirith Ungol, Manilla Road and Mercyful Fate.

Now well past having to convince listeners they can properly re-create the hallowed sounds of the ’80s without sounding contrived, Vultures Vengeance has made good on the promise shown on their first two EPs. The Knightlore is a testament to the bold, brave and daring.

Tracklisting:

“A Great Spark From The Dark”

“Fates Weaver”

“Pathfinder’s Call”

“The Knightlore”

“Lord Of The Key”

“Dead Men And Blind Fates”

“Eye Of A Stranger”

“Chained By The Night”

“Pathfinder’s Call”: