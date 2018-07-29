VUUR Featuring ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Perform THE GATHERING's "Strange Machines" At Dynamo 2018; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
VUUR featuring Anneke van Giersbergen played The Gathering's "Strange Machines" live at at the Dynamo Metalfest 2018 in Eindhoven, Netherlands on July 14th. Check out fan-filmed video below.
Anneke van Giersbergen was lead vocalist for The Gathering from 1994 - 2007. "Strange Machines" appeared on the band's 1995 album, Mandylion.
Earlier this year, Anneke van Giersbergen's VUUR have released a guitar playthrough for "Freedom - Rio", a track from the band’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, out worldwide via InsideOutMusic. The footage was recorded at VanderMeij Gutiars, Amsterdam.
Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“My Champion - Berlin”
“Time - Rotterdam”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”
“The Fire - San Francisco”
“Freedom - Rio”
“Days Go By - London”
“Sail Away - Santiago”
“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”
“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”
“Save Me - Istanbul”
“Reunite! - Paris”