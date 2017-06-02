VUUR Featuring ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Streaming New Song “Days Go By - London”

In 2016, renowned Dutch vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) announced the formation of a brand new progressive metal band under the name of VUUR. The band now debuts “Days Go By - London” with an album track video and digital release. This song is the first track taken from VUUR's debut album, which has yet to be named, due in the fall of this year via InsideOut Music.

Anneke comments: "The lyrical content of the album is inspired by the many cities I have visited while being on the road. The song “Days Go By - London” is about The Great Fire in 1666. The lyrics are written from the perspective of the element of Fire, threatening Londoners to wipe them out, but the song is also about hope. Even in the darkest of times, the sun will rise."

The band's live schedule is as follows:

June

9 - Neushoorn - Leeuwarden, Netherlands (warm-up show)

30 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

July

14 - Masters of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

15 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands

VUUR will be main support to Dutch symphonic metal band Epica on The Ultimate Principle tour this coming November in Europe.

Tour dates:

November

9 - Klub Studio - Krakow, Poland

12 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

13 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

14 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

15 - La BAM - Metz, France

17 - Stereolux - Nantes, France

18 - Krakatoa - Bordeaux, France

25 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

26 - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France

29 - Bakcstage Werk - Munich, Germany

December

3 - L'Aeronef - Lille, France

VUUR lineup:

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - vocals

Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums

Jord Otto - guitars (My Propane, ex-ReVamp)

Ferry Duijsens - guitars

Johan van Stratum (Stream of Passion) - bass

(Photo - Set Vexy)