VUUR Vocalist ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Posts Tour Bus Guide Video
November 14, 2017, 9 minutes ago
Currently on the road in Europe supporting Epica, VUUR vocalist and mastermind Anneke van Giersbergen has posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring a tour of the band's bus. Check it out below.
VUUR's tour schedule supporting Epica is as follows:
November
14 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
15 - La BAM - Metz, France
17 - Stereolux - Nantes, France
18 - Krakatoa - Mérignac, France
20 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain
21 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal
22 - Hard Club - Porto, Portugal
24 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
25 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France
26 - Le Transbordeur - Villeurbanne, France
28 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
29 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
December
1 - Estragon - Bologna, Italy
2 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
3 - L'Aeronef - Lille, France
Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) discusses “The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”, a track off her new band VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, in the new video below. The album is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic.
Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“My Champion - Berlin”
“Time - Rotterdam”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”
“The Fire - San Francisco”
“Freedom - Rio”
“Days Go By - London”
“Sail Away - Santiago”
“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”
“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”
“Save Me - Istanbul”
“Reunite! - Paris”
“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut” track-by-track video:
VUUR will team up with Scar Symmetry for a short co-headline tour in December. Opening act for these exclusive shows will be My Propane.
Anneke had this to say: "We're very excited to present our debut album live and hit the road this December. Scar Symmetry and VUUR will each be playing full sets every night. VUUR's setlist consists of mostly new material, but the audience will get to hear some of my previous outings and collaborations as well."
December
7 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 -Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
9 -The Dome - London, England
10 -TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
As well as this, in May 2018 Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements. The song selection will even include material from her yet to be released VUUR album.
Anneke comments: "It's such an honor to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music. The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song 'Travel', will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering's original album arrangement."
May
18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
19 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands
Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - vocals
Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums
Jord Otto - (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) - guitars
Ferry Duijsens - guitars
Johan van Stratum (Stream Of Passion) - bass