VUUR Vocalist ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Posts Tour Bus Guide Video

Currently on the road in Europe supporting Epica, VUUR vocalist and mastermind Anneke van Giersbergen has posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring a tour of the band's bus. Check it out below.

VUUR's tour schedule supporting Epica is as follows:

November

14 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

15 - La BAM - Metz, France

17 - Stereolux - Nantes, France

18 - Krakatoa - Mérignac, France

20 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

21 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

22 - Hard Club - Porto, Portugal

24 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

25 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

26 - Le Transbordeur - Villeurbanne, France

28 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

29 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

December

1 - Estragon - Bologna, Italy

2 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

3 - L'Aeronef - Lille, France

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) discusses “The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”, a track off her new band VUUR’s debut album, In This Moment We Are Free - Cities, in the new video below. The album is out worldwide via InsideOutMusic.

Each track on the new album is named after a city that made an impression on Anneke while touring the world. Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“My Champion - Berlin”

“Time - Rotterdam”

“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut”

“The Fire - San Francisco”

“Freedom - Rio”

“Days Go By - London”

“Sail Away - Santiago”

“Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City”

“Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki”

“Save Me - Istanbul”

“Reunite! - Paris”

“The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut” track-by-track video:

VUUR will team up with Scar Symmetry for a short co-headline tour in December. Opening act for these exclusive shows will be My Propane.

Anneke had this to say: "We're very excited to present our debut album live and hit the road this December. Scar Symmetry and VUUR will each be playing full sets every night. VUUR's setlist consists of mostly new material, but the audience will get to hear some of my previous outings and collaborations as well."

December

7 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

8 -Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

9 -The Dome - London, England

10 -TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

As well as this, in May 2018 Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an encounter with Anneke van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements. The song selection will even include material from her yet to be released VUUR album.

Anneke comments: "It's such an honor to be backed by these grand classical musicians with strings and brass interpreting my music. The material will be an interesting cross-section of my career. Some reworks will be a contrast from the original and some, for instance like the song 'Travel', will be given a treatment that is a logical extension of the The Gathering's original album arrangement."

May

18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

19 - Paard - The Hague, Netherlands

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) - vocals

Ed Warby (Hail of Bullets, Ayreon, ex-Gorefest) - drums

Jord Otto - (My Propane, ex-ReVamp) - guitars

Ferry Duijsens - guitars

Johan van Stratum (Stream Of Passion) - bass