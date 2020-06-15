W.A.S.P. Cancels 1984 To Headless 2020 Tour Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic - "The Next Couple Of Years Are Going To Be Intense"

W.A.S.P. were set to launch their 1984 To Headless 2020 World Tour, a celebration of hits from the band’s first four albums, on September 15 in Sweden. Due to the worldwide COVID-19 Pandemic, W.A.S.P. has been forced to cancel the Tour.

A message states: "Because of the complexity and scheduling of future touring plans, the 1984 To Headless Tour will not be able to be performed at this time. Although we are saddened to have to miss this tour, we would hope to look at doing that special tour at some point in the future.

"In the coming weeks we will make a special announcement as to those future plans. For ticket refunds, please contact the original point of purchase locations for a complete refund.

"This is certainly not the way we would have wanted this tour to end. There was a tremendous amount of work and preparation that went into the planing for this tour. But the band are still hard at work in what will be a coming period of memorable events including recording, a book and touring.

Trust us, the wait WILL BE WORTH IT! The next couple of years are going to be INTENSE!!"

