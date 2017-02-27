W.A.S.P. Confirm Dates For Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour 2017
February 27, 2017, 31 minutes ago
2017 marks 25 years from the original release of W.A.S.P.’s acclaimed album, The Crimson Idol. Recognized worldwide as the band's landmark recording, W.A.S.P. will commemorate the release of that historic album by performing it in its entirety: Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour.
The tour will feature the complete album, as well as the three missing songs originally intended to be part of those recordings. The show will be done in two parts, with the first being The Crimson Idol, and part two being a collection of greatest hits.
Tour dates:
November
8 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
10 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Docks
11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
15 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
18 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Hluk, Czech Republic - Sportshall
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena