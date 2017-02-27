W.A.S.P. Confirm Dates For Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour 2017

2017 marks 25 years from the original release of W.A.S.P.’s acclaimed album, The Crimson Idol. Recognized worldwide as the band's landmark recording, W.A.S.P. will commemorate the release of that historic album by performing it in its entirety: Re-Idolized: The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour.

The tour will feature the complete album, as well as the three missing songs originally intended to be part of those recordings. The show will be done in two parts, with the first being The Crimson Idol, and part two being a collection of greatest hits.

Tour dates:

November

8 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

10 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Docks

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

15 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

18 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Hluk, Czech Republic - Sportshall

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena