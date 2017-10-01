W.A.S.P.- Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Re-Idolized - The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary Tour Kick-Off Show In Gothenburg Posted

W.A.S.P. are currently on their Re-Idolized - The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour, which kicked off on September 25th in Gothenburg, Sweden. Fan-filmed video from the complete kick-off show is aavailable below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

The Crimson Idol

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)"

"The Gypsy Meets The Boy"

"Doctor Rockter"

"I Am One"

"The Idol"

"Hold on to My Heart"

"The Great Misconceptions of Me"

Greatest Hits

"The Real Me"

"L.O.V.E. Machine"

"Wild Child"

"Heaven's Hung In Black"

"I Wanna Be Somebody"

A full list of W.A.S.P.’s tour dates can be found at this location.