W.A.S.P. - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire ReIdolized Moscow Show Posted

On November 30th, W.A.S.P. brought their ReIdolized tour to the Stadium, in Moscow, Russia. Check out fan-filmed video of the entire show below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)"

"The Gypsy Meets the Boy"

"Doctor Rockter"

"I Am One"

"The Idol"

"Hold on to My Heart"

"The Great Misconceptions of Me"

Encore:

"L.O.V.E. Machine"

"Wild Child"

"Golgotha"

"I Wanna Be Somebody"

This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Crimson Idol - the legendary story of Jonathan Aaron Steele, which was originally intended to be accompanied by a movie, with several hundred hours of film that were shot to create approximately 60 minutes of movie footage. The album is still considered to be the best of W.A.S.P.'s career, and one of the greatest concept albums of all time! It undoubtedly belongs in every metal head’s record collection.

Napalm Records now presents ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol), the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit album plus the original The Crimson Idol movie on DVD and BluRay. For the first time EVER as originally intended - film and soundtrack united and released as one special product. The product will also feature four missing songs that were originally intended to be part of the original The Crimson Idol.

ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol) will be released worldwide on February 2nd via Napalm Records.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena Of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)"

"The Gypsy Meets The Boy"

"Michael's Song"

"Miss You"

"Doctor Rockter"

CD2:

"I Am One"

"The Idol"

"Hold On To My Heart"

"Hey Mama"

"The Lost Boy"

"The Peace"

"Show Time"

"The Great Misconceptions Of Me"

Available formats:

- 2CD & Bluray & DVD in Slipcase

- 2LP Gatefold + DVD

- Deluxe Box

- 2CD Digipack (Re-Press)

- 2CD Jewelcase (Re-Press)

- Digital Album

Pre-order at this location.