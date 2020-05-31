W.A.S.P. Frontman BLACKIE LAWLESS Pays Tribute To Guitarist / Producer BOB KULICK - "His Remarkable Gifts Left A Uniquely Indelible Mark On My Career And My Life"

Grammy Award-winning producer / guitarist Bob Kulick passed away on May 29th at the age of 70. Along with his KISS history - performing (uncredited) on the KISS albums Alive II (three of the five studio tracks), Unmasked (lead guitar on "Naked City"), Killers (all four new studio tracks), and Creatures Of The Night - Kulick played on W.A.S.P.'s critically acclaimed 1992 album, The Crimson Idol, and Still Not Black Enough from 1995. Frontman / founder Blackie Lawless paid tribute to him with a post on Facebook, which can be read below.

Lawless: "When voices we know are suddenly silenced, we are left stunned and solemn. An extraordinary talent has now been silenced. I owe a large debt of gratitude to the one I nicknamed '3-day Bob'. I’m not sure if he would ever know how much his talent would be held in awe by his peers and the world.

As time passes in our lives, we reflect on what we have had, lost, and what we will miss the most. I was fortunate enough to have worked with him, and spend time with him going to Yankee games. We would talk about baseball more than music. His remarkable gifts left a uniquely indelible mark on my career and my life. I’ll always have those records to go back and listen to if I want to hear him speak. But if you wanna know who he really was, just listen to the music he made. Few, and I mean few, could do what this man did with an instrument.



I used the word earlier… but I must use it again…EXTRAORDINARY!!"

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)