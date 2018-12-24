W.A.S.P. Guitarist DOUGLAS BLAIR Offers Free Download Of 80's Power Ballad Makeover Of "The First Noel"; Features Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK

W.A.S.P. guitarist, Douglas Blair, is offering a free download of "The First Noel 1988 To 2018", featuring former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick. The popular traditional Cornish Christmas carol gets an 80's power ballad instrumental makeover.

According to the CD notes: In 1988 Blair, then the lead guitarist for East Coast rock trio Run 21, recorded and mixed “The First Noel” at Courtlen Studios in Hanson, MA - Extreme’s home base studio. The recording utilized cassette, 2” and 1/4” analog tape - along with early computer-automated mixing - yet was never officially released.

Thirty years later, Blair, now the longest-tenured lead guitarist for W.A.S.P., teams up with Kulick, arguably KISS’s consummate former lead guitarist, who recently recorded an “unplugged-style” magical counter-melody to Blair’s long-lost analog masterpiece. Kulick’s acoustic session was done at Robby Krieger’s (The Doors) studio in Glendale, CA, and engineered by Brian Virtue (Jane’s Addiction).

Get the song now at CD Baby.