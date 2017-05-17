W.A.S.P. Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming 25th Anniversary Release Re-Idolized

Check out the first official trailer for W.A.S.P.'s upcoming 25th anniversary release, Re-Idolized, below.

In 1992 W.A.S.P. released The Crimson Idol. It's the story of Jonathan Aaron Steele, an abused child looking for love. Discovering music years later, he rises to international superstardom. Later followed by a catastrophic fall.

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the original release, which is still considered to be the best album of W.A.S.P.'s career, and one of the greatest concept albums of all times. The Crimson Idol undoubtedly belongs in every metal head’s record collection. The album about the anti-hero Jonathan Steele was originally intended to be accompanied by a movie, with several hundred hours of film that were shot to create approximately 50 minutes of movie footage.

This film has never been released… until now!

Napalm Records announces Re-Idolized, the 25th anniversary of the iconic hit album plus the original The Crimson Idol movie on DVD and Blu-ray. For the first time EVER as originally intended - film and soundtrack united - released as one product.

Re-Idolized will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD, and vinyl later this year.

Re-Idolized: The 25th Anniversary Of The Crimson Idol World Tour

November

8 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

9 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

10 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Docks

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

15 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

18 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Hluk, Czech Republic - Sportshall

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena