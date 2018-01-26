W.A.S.P. Release "Chainsaw Charlie" Music Video

In December 2017, W.A.S.P. successfully completed their ReIdolized tour supporting the 25th anniversary of their iconic hit album, The Crimson Idol, the legendary story of Jonathan Aaron Steele, which will finally be released in a rerecorded version and of the album with the four missing songs - as originally intended - together with The Crimson Idol movie on DVD and Blu-Ray.

W.A.S.P. now present the first glimpse of the incredible film material that has never been officially released. Check out the video for "Chainsaw Charlie" below.

For the first time EVER as originally intended - the film and soundtrack are united and will be released as one special product. The product will also feature four additional songs that were intended to be part of the original The Crimson Idol.

ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol) will be released worldwide on February 2nd via Napalm Records.

Available formats:

- 2CD & Bluray & DVD in Slipcase

- 2LP Gatefold + DVD

- Deluxe Box

- 2CD Digipack (Re-Press)

- 2CD Jewelcase (Re-Press)

- Digital Album

Pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena Of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)"

"The Gypsy Meets The Boy"

"Michael's Song"

"Miss You"

"Doctor Rockter"

CD2:

"I Am One"

"The Idol"

"Hold On To My Heart"

"Hey Mama"

"The Lost Boy"

"The Peace"

"Show Time"

"The Great Misconceptions Of Me"

"Chainsaw Charlie" video: