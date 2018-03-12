W.A.S.P. Release "Doctor Rockter" Lyric Video

On February 2nd, W.A.S.P. released their 25th anniversary edition ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol) of their iconic hit album The Crimson Idol. The re-recordings of one of the best concept albums of all times tell the legendary story of Jonathan Aaron Steele, an abused child looking for love. Discovering music years later, he rises to international superstardom. Later followed by a catastrophic fall.

W.A.S.P. now release a lyric video adaption for the song “Docter Rockter” from the original motion picture, that comes as part of ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol) on BluRay and DVD. The song displays Jonathan Aaron Steele’s path to self-destruction through drug abuse and meaningless encounters to numb the pain he feels inside.

Blackie Lawless states about the video: "Few times in life or art does reality mirror or equal imagination. The casting of the characters in this portion of the story, specifically 'Doctor Rockter' was precisely what I had envisioned when I conceived those lyrics. Rarely does it marry together as well as it did in this video. The characters were suitably revolting... and REAL!"

ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol) is available in the following formats via Napalm Records.

- 2CD & Bluray & DVD in Slipcase

- 2LP Gatefold + DVD

- Deluxe Box

- 2CD Digipack (Re-Press)

- 2CD Jewelcase (Re-Press)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Titanic Overture"

"The Invisible Boy"

"Arena Of Pleasure"

"Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue)"

"The Gypsy Meets The Boy"

"Michael's Song"

"Miss You"

"Doctor Rockter"

CD2:

"I Am One"

"The Idol"

"Hold On To My Heart"

"Hey Mama"

"The Lost Boy"

"The Peace"

"Show Time"

"The Great Misconceptions Of Me"

