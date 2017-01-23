W.A.S.P. To Issue Re-Recorded Version Of The Crimson Idol Album; Re-Idolized 25th Anniversary Tour Announced

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of W.A.S.P.’s The Crimson Idol album - a classic that stands the test of that quarter-century, and was heralded at the time by both critics and fans alike.

Bringing the album up to date, Blackie Lawless and company will release a new re-recorded version alongside a 50-minute DVD film of the entire story. This will be the latest entry into the W.A.S.P. catalogue since their new album Golgotha in late 2016.

W.A.S.P will perform The Crimson Idol in full - accompanied by the film - followed by a second set of hits; the production and performance will be as powerful as fans have come to expect.

UK and Scandinavian date for Re-Idolized: The 25th Anniversary Of The Crimson Idol world tour can be found at this location.