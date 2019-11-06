W.A.S.P. To Perform Hits From First Four Albums On "1984 To Headless" 2020 World Tour
W.A.S.P. have announced the 1984 To Headless 2020 World Tour, a celebration of hits from the band’s first four albums.
Says the band: "The first self-titled album, that in some countries was called Winged Assassins, featuring songs from that now classic record, 'I Wanna Be Somebody' and 'L.O.V.E. Machine', to the second album, The Last Command, along with Inside the Electric Circus, to the iconic masterpiece, The Headless Children. These hits from the first four albums have never been performed together, "Live", as they will be in this most special show, and will NEVER BE REPEATED EVER AGAIN!! So join us, as we take you back… to where it all started."
Tour dates:
September
15 - Malmö, Sweden - Moriska Paviljongen
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n
17 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
18 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
19 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum
20 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park
21 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet
23 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
24 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo
25 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria Club
26 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Sporthallen
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
30 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
October
1 - Bristol, UK - Swx
2 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
4 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy
5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
7 -Belfast, N. Ireland - The Limelight
8 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
9 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Kk Steel Mill
11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
13 - Norwich, UK - Uea
14 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
15 - Coventry, UK - Empire
17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
23 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Halle
24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
28 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana 27
29 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma
30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
31 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
November
4 - Padova, Italy - Padova Hall
5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
6 - Launsanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7