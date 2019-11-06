W.A.S.P. To Perform Hits From First Four Albums On "1984 To Headless" 2020 World Tour

W.A.S.P. have announced the 1984 To Headless 2020 World Tour, a celebration of hits from the band’s first four albums.

Says the band: "The first self-titled album, that in some countries was called Winged Assassins, featuring songs from that now classic record, 'I Wanna Be Somebody' and 'L.O.V.E. Machine', to the second album, The Last Command, along with Inside the Electric Circus, to the iconic masterpiece, The Headless Children. These hits from the first four albums have never been performed together, "Live", as they will be in this most special show, and will NEVER BE REPEATED EVER AGAIN!! So join us, as we take you back… to where it all started."

Tour dates:

September

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Moriska Paviljongen

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

17 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

18 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

19 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum

20 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

21 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

23 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

25 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria Club

26 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Sporthallen

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

30 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

October

1 - Bristol, UK - Swx

2 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

4 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

7 -Belfast, N. Ireland - The Limelight

8 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

9 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

10 - Wolverhampton, UK - Kk Steel Mill

11 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

13 - Norwich, UK - Uea

14 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

15 - Coventry, UK - Empire

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

23 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Halle

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

28 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana 27

29 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma

30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

31 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

November

4 - Padova, Italy - Padova Hall

5 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

6 - Launsanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7