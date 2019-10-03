W.E.T. Featuring JEFF SCOTT SOTO Release "Urgent" Music Video

W.E.T., the band created around Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse), Jeff Scott Soto (Talisman) and Robert Säll (Work Of Art), have released a video for "Urgent", a track from their Earthrage album, released back in March 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Says the band: "Frontiers' owner Serafino Perugino tells us that 'Urgent' is one of his favorite Frontiers' tracks OF ALL-TIME, so we made a video for it featuring live footage from this year's Frontiers Music Srl performance. Enjoy!"

Get the Earthrage album

"Watch The Fire"

"Burn"

"Kings On Thunder Road"

"Elegantly Wasted"

"Urgent"

"Dangerous"

"Calling Out Your Name"

"Heart Is On The Line"

"I Don't Wanna Play That Game"

"The Burning Pain Of Love"

"The Never-Ending Retraceable Dream"