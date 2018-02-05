W.E.T. Featuring JEFF SCOTT SOTO - "Urgent" Audio Visualizer Streaming

W.E.T., the band created around Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse), Jeff Scott Soto (Talisman) and Robert Säll (Work Of Art), will release their new album, Earthrage, on March 23rd. The band also features Magnus Henriksson and Robban Bäck. An audio visualizer for the track "Urgent" can be found below.

After two releases, W.E.T. (2009) and Rise Up (2012), along with a live album/DVD in 2013, the band have created a niche of classic hard rock with new original material. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Watch The Fire"

"Burn"

"Kings On Thunder Road"

"Elegantly Wasted"

"Urgent"

"Dangerous"

"Calling Out Your Name"

"Heart Is On The Line"

"I Don't Wanna Play That Game"

"The Burning Pain Of Love"

"The Never-Ending Retraceable Dream"

"Urgent" audio visualizer:

Making Of/Behind-The-Scenes video:

"Watch The Fire" video: