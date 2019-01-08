Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2019 – Battle Rounds Announced

One band to rule them all! Going on its sixth year, Wacken Metal Battle Canada returns to present one unsigned Canadian band to conquer hundreds and perform at the world’s largest metal festival, Wacken Open Air. The 2019 lineup includes Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Demons & Wizards, Powerwolf, Airbourne, Rose Tattoo, Within Temptation, Meshuggah and many more. Full details here.

The first batch of battle rounds and bands can be found listed below with more to be announced at a later date. This will also be Wacken Metal Battle Canada's first year expanding into the Maritimes with an event in Halifax, NS along with the national final being hosted for the first time in Western Canada in Calgary, AB. All previous national finals have been held in Toronto, ON.

Winner of this year's Wacken Metal Battle Canada national final will receive $2,000 CAD towards airfare to travel and perform at the 30th edition of Wacken Open Air taking place from August 1st – 3rd, 2019 in Wacken, Germany. The Canadian champion will also have the opportunity to win monetary and gear prizes from the international Wacken Metal Battle. Info on international prizes can be found here.

List of previous Canadian winners:

Centuries of Decay (2018)

Profaner (2016)

Vesperia (2015)

Mutank (2014)

Crimson Shadows (2013)

Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2019 Battle Rounds (listed by date):

(Note: All other bands to be announced at a later date.)

Fri, January 18th, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Bovine

Bands: Mokomokai (guest headliner), The Slyde, Hounskull, Superchucker

Fri, January 25th, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

Bands: Profaner (guest headliner), Experiment Specimen, Chainfall, Psychotic Pulse

Fri, January 25th, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

Bands: BornBroken, Insade, Jericho, Ritual Master, Iohseres, The Altruist

Weds, January 30th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

Thurs, January 31st, 2019 - Ottawa, ON - House of Targ

Bands: Triple Murder, The Aphelion, Lycanthro, Peronicus

Thurs, February 7th, 2019 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

Sat, February 9th, 2019 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

Bands: Pythonic, Rebirth, Bones To Dust, Augurium, Diehearted

Sat, February 16th, 2019 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood

Bands: Full Dead, Northshroud, Deciphering The Pale, Cecile Monique

Weds, February 20th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

Thurs, February 21st, 2019 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

Thurs, February 21st, 2019 - Ottawa, ON - House of Targ

Bands: Messora, Infrared, Sovereign Council, Cycle Twelve

Sat, February 23rd, 2019 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martinière

Fri, March 1st, 2019 - Halifax, NS - The Seahorse

Bands: Black Moor, Dumpster Mummy, Hitman, Chaotic Christ

Sat, March 2nd, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Rivoli - SOUTHERN ONTARIO FINAL

Weds, March 6th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

Sat, March 9, 2019 - Victoria, BC - Logan's Pub

Sun, March 10th, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

Fri, March 15th, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar - QUEBEC FINAL

Sat, March 23rd, 2019 - Hard Luck, Toronto, ON - EASTERN CANADA FINAL

Sat, March 23rd, 2019 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post

Sun, March 24th, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

Weds, March 27th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

Sun, April 28th, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room - BC FINAL

Sat, May 25th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens - NATIONAL FINAL