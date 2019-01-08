Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2019 – Battle Rounds Announced
January 8, 2019, an hour ago
One band to rule them all! Going on its sixth year, Wacken Metal Battle Canada returns to present one unsigned Canadian band to conquer hundreds and perform at the world’s largest metal festival, Wacken Open Air. The 2019 lineup includes Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Demons & Wizards, Powerwolf, Airbourne, Rose Tattoo, Within Temptation, Meshuggah and many more. Full details here.
The first batch of battle rounds and bands can be found listed below with more to be announced at a later date. This will also be Wacken Metal Battle Canada's first year expanding into the Maritimes with an event in Halifax, NS along with the national final being hosted for the first time in Western Canada in Calgary, AB. All previous national finals have been held in Toronto, ON.
Winner of this year's Wacken Metal Battle Canada national final will receive $2,000 CAD towards airfare to travel and perform at the 30th edition of Wacken Open Air taking place from August 1st – 3rd, 2019 in Wacken, Germany. The Canadian champion will also have the opportunity to win monetary and gear prizes from the international Wacken Metal Battle. Info on international prizes can be found here.
List of previous Canadian winners:
Centuries of Decay (2018)
Profaner (2016)
Vesperia (2015)
Mutank (2014)
Crimson Shadows (2013)
Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2019 Battle Rounds (listed by date):
(Note: All other bands to be announced at a later date.)
Fri, January 18th, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Bovine
Bands: Mokomokai (guest headliner), The Slyde, Hounskull, Superchucker
Fri, January 25th, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
Bands: Profaner (guest headliner), Experiment Specimen, Chainfall, Psychotic Pulse
Fri, January 25th, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
Bands: BornBroken, Insade, Jericho, Ritual Master, Iohseres, The Altruist
Weds, January 30th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
Thurs, January 31st, 2019 - Ottawa, ON - House of Targ
Bands: Triple Murder, The Aphelion, Lycanthro, Peronicus
Thurs, February 7th, 2019 - Edmonton, AB - Temple
Sat, February 9th, 2019 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern
Bands: Pythonic, Rebirth, Bones To Dust, Augurium, Diehearted
Sat, February 16th, 2019 - Hamilton, ON - This Ain't Hollywood
Bands: Full Dead, Northshroud, Deciphering The Pale, Cecile Monique
Weds, February 20th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
Thurs, February 21st, 2019 - Edmonton, AB - Temple
Thurs, February 21st, 2019 - Ottawa, ON - House of Targ
Bands: Messora, Infrared, Sovereign Council, Cycle Twelve
Sat, February 23rd, 2019 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martinière
Fri, March 1st, 2019 - Halifax, NS - The Seahorse
Bands: Black Moor, Dumpster Mummy, Hitman, Chaotic Christ
Sat, March 2nd, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Rivoli - SOUTHERN ONTARIO FINAL
Weds, March 6th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
Sat, March 9, 2019 - Victoria, BC - Logan's Pub
Sun, March 10th, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room
Fri, March 15th, 2019 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar - QUEBEC FINAL
Sat, March 23rd, 2019 - Hard Luck, Toronto, ON - EASTERN CANADA FINAL
Sat, March 23rd, 2019 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post
Sun, March 24th, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room
Weds, March 27th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
Sun, April 28th, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room - BC FINAL
Sat, May 25th, 2019 - Calgary, AB - Dickens - NATIONAL FINAL