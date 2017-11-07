Wacken Metal Battle Canada Announces Band Submissions For 2018 Edition

Crowning one Canadian champion from 2013 to 2016 to play Wacken Open Air, the world's largest metal festival in Wacken, Germany, Wacken Metal Battle Canada returns for its fifth edition after a one year hiatus in 2017.

This year's 2018 edition will be hosted in multiple cities across the country from Vancouver to Montreal and host over a hundred bands to see only one play the prestigious festival and join previous winners Hamilton's Profaner (2016), Oshawa's Vesperia (2015), Montreal's Mutank (2014 winners) and Toronto's Crimson Shadows (2013) whom have had the honour of playing in front of thousands.

WMBC organizer JJ Tartaglia comments: "We're all very excited about the 2018 Metal Battle. After the pause from last year, we expect a good batch of quality submissions from across the country, both from existing bands that have been honing their craft, and from new bands that have emerged during the break. We've also made some tweaks to the round structure which will include a Western Final and Eastern Final leading up to the grand finale in Toronto. So it will be more of a hockey playoff style, which I think will work out better, with the Final being technically on neutral ground."

Submissions for the 2018 battles will open on November 7th, and close on December 29th at 11:59 PM, EST. Bands interested in participating can apply here.

Bands and battle rounds to be announced in January 2018.

Participating Areas & Cities:

- Toronto, ON

- Hamilton, ON

- Ottawa, ON

- Montreal, QC

- Quebec City, QC

- Winnipeg, MB

- Saskatoon, SK

- Calgary, AB

- Edmonton, AB

- Vancouver, BC / Lower Mainland

- Vancouver Island, BC

- BC - Interior