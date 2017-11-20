Wacken Metal Battle USA Announces Band Submissions For 2018 Edition

For over a decade at the world’s largest outdoor metal festival Wacken Open Air, independent metal bands from around the globe have been performing in front of thousands and competing against one another for one to be crowned champion of the world along with winning multiple prizes.

For the second year, Wacken Metal Battle USA is returning to America and will be hosting qualifying rounds in select cities across the nation. The national champion of those battles will perform at the 2018 festival taking place from August 2nd – 4th in Wacken, Germany.



American bands interested in participating in the 2018 edition of Metal Battle USA, can apply here. Submissions open from November 20th to December 31st, 2017 at 11:59pm EST.



Current cities confirmed: Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego, with more to be announced.

Last year's battle saw the best from the Philadelphia and Boston areas: Corpse Hoarder, Goblet, Power Theory, and Upheaval perform in the national final. Crowned champions were Philadelphia's Corpse Hoarder whom performed a furious set at the 2017 Wacken Open Air.