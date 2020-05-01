Wacken Open Air 2020 Announces Ticket Refund Options

The promoters of the Wacken Open Air are currently informing the holders of tickets for this year's cancelled festival edition about the refunding process which will start in the next few days. Ticket holders will be offered several options in order to enable them to find the best possible solution according to their personal circumstance.

It is important to note that all tickets will be refunded. Those who have purchased their tickets officially through Metaltix will receive an email with a personalized link which leads to a reimbursement form. This form must be used in order to receive one of the refund options. All those who did not buy their ticket via Metaltix should contact the original buyer first or in case this is not applicable write to tickets@wacken.com. Customers are kindly asked to complete and send their forms before the 20th of May 2020 in order to speed up the process.

Further information about all options regarding the refunding of tickets can be found in the online FAQ here.

Ticket holders can choose from four basic options:

1. Ticket holders may purchase a ticket for the Wacken Open Air 2021, which will take place from the 29th to the 31st of July 2021. The ticket price for this year's edition of the festival will be deducted from the ticket price for the Wacken Open Air 2021. The newly purchased ticket comes as a personalised digital ticket. This means there are no costs for the customer.

2. Ticket holders may receive a voucher for Metaltix which is worth the value of their current Wacken Open Air 2020 ticket and valid for all Metaltix offers.

3. Ticket holders may get the value of their current Wacken Open Air 2020 ticket reimbursed to their bank account.

4. Ticket holders may also donate their ticket as a so-called "solidarity ticket" to fans in need. Those, who donate their 2020 tickets will receive an option-to-buy a new ticket for the Wacken Open Air 2021. This campaign is coordinated by the volunteer admin-team of the official Wacken Open Air Facebook fan-group. More information about the solidarity ticket can be found here.

One of the options above can be chosen freely for each ticket , i.e. if more than one ticket was purchased, different forms of reimbursement for each single ticket are possible. All options come with additional offers for ticket holders such as limited t-shirts, festival wristbands, and printed decorative tickets.

"We are very pleased that we are now able to offer all holders of tickets for the unfortunately cancelled Wacken Open Air 2020 several options for a reimbursement", declares festival co-founder Holger Hübner. "We have received numerous mails and comments from our visitors that contained quite different request regarding this matter. We are confident that our hardworking team has been able to accommodate many of the individual wishes of our customers as far as that was possible." His partner, Thomas Jensen adds: "We are particularly touched by the fact that some visitors want to generously donate their ticket", says the Wacken Open Air co-founder. "We are thankful for this kindness from the bottom of our hearts, yet we want the Wacken community to benefit from such contributions. Therefore we have created the solidarity ticket, which makes it possible to donate a ticket to a fan in need. We would like to thank our visitors once again for their trust and the patience they have shown."

The festival is currently working on the billing of the Wacken Open Air 2021. The theme of the 2021 edition of the Wacken Open Air will be "Horror".

The promoters of the Wacken Open Air have explicitly supported the decision of the German government on April 16th to ban all major events in Germany until August 31st, 2020 due to the corona pandemic. However, due to the decisions of both the federal government and the state of Schleswig-Holstein, this year's Wacken Open Air, which was scheduled for the period from July 30 to August 1, 2020, cannot take place.

More information about the Wacken Open Air can be found here.