Wacken Open Air 2020 Officially Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - "Your Health And Safety Have Always Been And Always Will Be Our Top Priority"

It comes as no surprise to learn that the 2020 edition of the Wacken Open Air has officially been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have issued the following statement:

"Dear Metalheads,

Yesterday, the German government decided that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no mass gatherings will be allowed until August, 31st, 2020. We are facing an unprecented situation in our 30 years: It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that there will be no Wacken Open Air this year.

Our whole team has been working intensively on the festival these last months and the more all of us are bitterly disappointed that we are not allowed to celebrate a Wacken Open Air with you. This administrative order affects us heavily and we will need some time to process the bad news.

Nevertheless, we support the decision of the German government in this difficult situation for the whole world. Your health and safety have always been and always will be our top priority. We as promoters are therefore bound to take an even greater responsibility and have to follow the instructions of the experts.

Concerning Wacken Open Air 2021 and options for your already bought tickets, we will reach out to you ASAP but ask for a little bit of patience whilst we work through this. We thank you for your trust during times which are unparalleled for all of us.

Stay healthy - In Metal We Trust!"

Your W:O:A Team