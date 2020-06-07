Wacken TV 2015 Footage Of DEE SNIDER With ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Performing TWISTED SISTER's "I Wanna Rock" Posted

Wacken TV has uploaded video of Twisted Sister icon Dee Snider performing Twisted Sister's iconic anthem "I Wanna Rock" together with Rock Meets Classic in 2015. Snider is, as always, in total control of the audience. Check it out below.

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following update:

"So proud... I’ve got the huge voice of that twisted sister Dee Snider on my new Ayreon album! He really blew me away with his mighty roar. Didn’t expect that one, huh?"