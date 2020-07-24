Wacken World Wide Announces Additions To Lineup; Running Order Revealed

The world’s biggest mixed reality metal show will happen next week!.The event will take place in the originally scheduled W:O:A 2020 festival period from July 29 to August 1, and promises a completely new Wacken experience.

A full digital approach creates show concepts exclusively designed for a virtual stage never seen before. With its innovative design and technical implementation this is set to be a world premiere in the live music business. This special event is live and available for free online and via app on wacken-world-wide.com, MagentaMusik360.de and Magenta TV, as well as on channel #DABEI!

Next to already announced W:O:A classics such as Sabaton, Blind Guardian, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, Kreator, Hämatom and Beyond The Black performing on innovative virtual stages, additional line-up highlights include: Alice Cooper and Foreigner will contribute some newly recorded songs to the Wacken World Wide virtual festival in addition to taped archive material. Alcatrazz will perform their very first show in 25 years at Wacken World Wide! Followed by the Austrian W:O:A favorites Russkaja, the one and only Ross The Boss, D-A-D singer Jesper Binzer, folk rock by Fiddler's Green and the Swedish heavyweights Thundermother and Mister Misery. British rockers Therapy?, Critical Mass, Budderside and Mr. Michael Monroe are part of the festival as well! In addition to the ESC 2006 winners Lordi and Walkways from Israel, Ida Bredehorn aka Deine Cousine and the German rapper Alligatoah performing a metal-set, complement the versatile program. The live stream is supplemented by legendary W:O:A concerts by acts such as Iron Maiden, In Flames and Arch Enemy.

A specially curated program by the Wacken Foundation will additionally introduce German newcomers Messticator, Damnation Defaced and Verderver. W:O:A Metal Battle is also part of Wacken World Wide with special shows from international Metal Battle Veterans such as Centuries of Decay (Canada), Crisix (Spain), E-an-na (Romania), Trainwreck (Bangladesh) and Valley of Chrome (Philippines).

The lineup for Wednesday has already been announced with legendary Body Count feat. Ice-T, Power Metal greats Rage, Metalqueen Doro, pure Thrash Metal from Anthrax, Hard Rock masters Motor Sister, Eskimo Callboy, Germany's most successful instrumental rock act Long Distance Calling and Aztec metallers The Rise of Mictlan. The spectrum ranges from extraordinary underground locations, to spectacular drive-in shows, to venues from the other end of the world.

The festival running order can be found here.

Ice-T on Wacken World Wide: "I hope you guys are enjoying the show and I hope to see everybody out there very soon! In concert! Live!"

Doro is looking forward to the event as well: "W:O:A is known to be one of my absolute favorite festivals. It is very, very sad that it has to be cancelled for the first time this year. There is nothing better than standing on one of the big Wacken stages and rocking together with 75,000 metalheads!”, says the metal queen. “Thanks to Wacken World Wide there is an ingenious option for artists and fans to celebrate metal together digitally and online. We will of course also perform the Wacken anthem 'We Are The Metalheads' at our show with full power, including fireworks on stage. I am looking forward to seeing you! All We Are! Forever!"