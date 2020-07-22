Wacken World Wide Announces July 29th Lineup

Wacken Open Air has recently announced the biggest Wacken ever together with long-term partner Telekom: Wacken World Wide, taking place in the originally scheduled festival period from July 29 to August 1, 2020 – available for free and worldwide! Next to already announced W:O:A classics such as Sabaton, Blind Guardian, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, Kreator, Hämatom and Beyond The Black performing on innovative virtual stages, the digital streaming event will host the biggest mixed reality metal show in the world. This full digital approach creates mixed reality show concepts exclusively designed for a virtual stage never seen before. With its innovative design and technical implementation this is set to be a world premiere in the live music business! This special event is live and available for free online and via app on wacken-world-wide.com, MagentaMusik 360 and Magenta TV, as well as #DABEI.

Wacken World Wide welcomes the following bands to the line-up for Wednesday: The legendary Body Count feat. Ice-T, power metal greats Rage, Metalqueen Doro, pure thrash metal from Anthrax, hard rock masters Motor Sister, Eskimo Callboy, Germany's most successful instrumental rock act Long Distance Calling and Aztec metallers Rise of Mictlan. The spectrum ranges from extraordinary underground locations, to spectacular drive-in shows, to venues from the other end of the world. W:O:A Metal Battle is also part of Wacken World Wide with special shows from Metal Battle Veterans.

A specially curated program by the Wacken Foundation will additionally introduce German newcomers Messticator, Damnation Defaced and Verderver. In recent times, the Wacken Foundation has supported the music industry with financial help from the Wacken Foundation Rescue Fund, by focusing on alleviating the situation posed by the current pandemic for affected artists, bands and organizers.

Thomas Jensen on Wacken World Wide: “We are excited to unveil our further line-up plans today! We were able to confirm absolute W:O:A favorites, as well as promising newcomers from the ranks of the Wacken Foundation and Metal Battle! As festival organizers we always want to offer young artists a platform!” says the W:O:A festival co-founder.

Holger Hübner adds: “Wacken World Wide is an absolute world premiere and a novelty in terms of technical implementation for the whole music festival industry!” the W:O:A festival co-founder explains. "But not only the special technology is outstanding, but also the multitude of unique shows that we have never seen before!”

Thomas Jensen about the new event format: “The entire team has worked with great ambition and motivation over the past few weeks and months to implement the new Wacken World Wide concept in order to put together an overall package never seen before!” says the W:O:A festival co-founder.

Holger Hübner states: "After the cancellation of this year's festival season, the new format is a ray of hope that allows us to celebrate with our loyal fans, partners and artists in an unprecedented way," adds the W:O:A festival co-founder. "We look forward to your feedback and reactions and can't wait to bring Wacken around the world!"

In terms of music and content there is of course a full dose of heavy metal in good old Wacken style as unique mixed reality concept. It’s not about Wacken as a village nor the festival itself, it’s all about the but the unprecedented, authentic experience.

Immersive technology connects artists and fans worldwide. Artists play live, are filmed in real time with precise camera tracking and integrated directly into the virtual set. The innovative XR-technology brings the stage to life. The LED back wall, LED floor and fan interaction create an authentic stage feeling for artists and fans alike. Active hands-on programs and other exciting interactions keep fans close to the artists and virtually in front of the stage so they become part of this authentic live experience. For the perfect festival look WWW merchandise, original festival wristbands and special souvenir-tickets can be found on Metaltix.com.

(Photo - pepbonet)