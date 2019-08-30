WAGE WAR Premier "Grave" Music Video; Pressure Album Out Today
August 30, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Florida's Wage War have released their third album, Pressure, out today via Fearless Records. The album is the follow up to 2017's Deadweight and is available to order here. A music video for the song "Grave" can be found below.
Pressure tracklisting:
"Who I Am"
"Prison"
"Grave"
"Ghost"
"Me Against Myself"
"Hurt"
"Low"
"The Line"
"Fury"
"Forget My Name"
"Take The Fight"
"Will We Ever Learn"
"Grave" video:
"Me Against Myself":
"Prison":
"Who I Am" video:
"Low" video:
Wage War will hit the road in late September on a headline tour. The trek will feature support from Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, and Dayseeker.