WAGE WAR To Release Pressure Album In August; Two New Songs Streaming
July 30, 2019, an hour ago
Florida's Wage War will release their third album, Pressure, on August 30 via Fearless Records. The album is the follow up to 2017's Deadweight and is available for pre-order here.
The songs "Me Against Myself" and "Prison" can be heard below, along with the previously released videos for the tracks "Who Am I" and "Low".
Pressure tracklisting:
"Who I Am"
"Prison"
"Grave"
"Ghost"
"Me Against Myself"
"Hurt"
"Low"
"The Line"
"Fury"
"Forget My Name"
"Take The Fight"
"Will We Ever Learn"
"Me Against Myself":
"Prison":
"Who I Am" video:
"Low" video: