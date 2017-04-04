WAKRAT Featuring RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Bassist TIM COMMERFORD Release “Sober Addiction” Music Video

Rage Against The Machine bassist and founding member Tim Commerford’s new band, Wakrat, have released a video for “Sober Addiction”, the lead track from the band’s self-titled debut, released last November via Earache Records.

Commerford courageously confronts American authority head on. The video, shot in multiple locations across the US, shows the notorious activist fearlessly mocking the perceived evils of America face to face… all whilst dressed in a middle finger costume. Religious establishments, pharmaceutical corporations, the military, law enforcement, Trump supporters and major banks all get the finger from Commerford - often provoking outrage and angry responses. This video is not for the easily offended.

Order options for the album are available at this location.

Wakrat tracklisting:

"Sober Addiction”

"The Number”

"Generation Fucked”

"Nail In The Snail”

"La Liberté ou la Mort”

"The Thing”

"Knucklehead”

"New Clear”

"Pigs in a Blanket”

"Generation Fucked” lyric video:

"Knucklehead” video: