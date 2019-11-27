WALKWAYS Gearing Up For UK / European Tour Supporting MEMPHIS MAY FIRE; Official Live Video For "Hell Born Shove (Impossible)" Released
November 27, 2019
Israeli alternative metallers Walkways released their latest album, Bleed Out, Heal Out, on June 14th through Nuclear Blast. They recently announced that they'll be supporting Nashville, TN based rock / hardcore outfit Memphis May Fire on their upcoming EU / UK tour in December 2019. To give their fans an impression of their live shows, the band release a new live video for their song "Hell Born Shove (Impossible)".
The band comments: "We love touring the world and visiting new countries and making new fans, but there is nothing like playing for our hometown crowd. Our album release show at the Barby club in Tel Aviv was an experience we will never forget thanks to the amazing audience that sang along with every single word."
Tour dates:
1 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
2 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
3 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
4 - London, UK - The Underworld Camden
5 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club
7 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill
8 - Glasgow, UK - G2
9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
11 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
13 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
14 - Hamburg, Germany - headCRASH
15 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
16 - Munich, Germany - Strom
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
18 - Vienna, Austria - Szene