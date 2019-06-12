WALKWAYS Release Bleed Out, Heal Out Album Teaser; Video

Israeli alternative metallers, Walkways, will release their new album, Bleed Out, Heal Out, on June 14 via Nuclear Blast. Check out this new teaser video:

Bleed Out, Heal Out is available for pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Till The End"

"Hell Born Shove (Impossible)"

"Despair (For Heaven's Sake)"

"Half The Man I Am"

"Trumpet Call"

"Levitate"

"Bleed Out, Heal Out!"

"You Found Me"

"Unbearable Days"

"Enough"

"Humane Beings"

"Care (In This Together)"

"Thank You"

"Bone Deep"

The album journeys through six chapters.

It begins with a heart break and a deep disappointment, goes into a struggle with the urge to avenge and let a darker side take over, from there comes the chapter of release and unchaining from the burden of trauma. Then comes the step of letting someone new in to your life, the stage of loving again. Following that is a contemplation of the outside world - being horrified by our ways as human beings (wars, environmental pollution and animal abuse) and a strong desire to correct and evolve as one and a shout out to change as a whole.

To end the album, there is a recurring chapter of convergence due to the shock from the outside world, which is again flooded with great disappointment and a kind of despair from the current situation, but the deep desire to correct and transcend the internal and external chaos is always preserved.