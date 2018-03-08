WALLACHIA To Release Monumental Heresy Album In April; "Beasts Of The Earth" Track Streaming

Norwegian symphonic Pagan black stalwarts, Wallachia, will release their new album, Monumental Heresy, on April 13th via French label Debemur Morti Productions. The track "Beasts Of The Earth" is available for streaming below.

Mastermind Lars Stavdal comments: "The song itself speaks about being in tune with our inner wild beast - maintaining the uncivilized heathen warrior that lives in harmony with nature, and that we too as human beings have our primal animal spirit that can't be chained nor tamed by the stagnant forces of religion. Let go of the superstitious fear of what lies beyond our mortal existence and embrace the magic of the real world we can touch and feel with all our senses. To come full circle with the timelessness of our ancestral past and shape our own future as free beings - as the 'Beasts Of The Earth'."

The epic album artwork was crafted by talented Artist Lucile Deadmunchst and the layout put together by Céline Bouvier. Pre-order now on 12" LP, Gatefold CD and Digital.

Monumental Heresy tracklisting:

"Heathen Shores"

"So We Walk Alone"

"The Prophets Of Our Time"

"Silenced No Longer"

"The Parallel Fate Of Dreams"

"Beasts Of The Earth"

"Returned Favor Of Abandonment"

"Untruthology Abolished"

"Beasts Of The Earth":