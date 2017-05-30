WALPYRGUS Premier New Video “Dead Girls”

US hard rock/heavy metal warriors Walpyrgus have released the video for "Dead Girls," the second single off the band's forthcoming album Walpyrgus Nights. The video is based on the original art created by Scott Waldrop (Twisted Tower Dire) for the comic book that accompanies the vinyl edition of the album.

The Walpyrgus Nights album will be released on compact disc, vinyl (featuring a 56-page comic book with lyrics!) and digital formats on June 9th. Pre-orders are available at this location.

Walpyrgus Nights represents the full realization of the potential of this dangerous meeting of Metal minds. Hook after hook, cascading guitar harmonies, anthemic soaring vocals, and epic unexpected twists and turns abound on this eight-song opus. It is a genuinely inspired, wild, fun ride through the annals of classic Hard Rock and early Metal with a distinct personality. The album, which features the artwork of Gustavo Sazes (Morbid Angel, Arch Enemy, Firewind), was recorded in a variety of locations over the course of two intense years under the guidance of Tom Phillips, mixed by longtime collaborator Kevin "131" Gutierrez (Raven, Deceased, Believer) and mastered by Bill Wolf (Raven, While Heaven Wept).

Tracklisting:

“The Dead Of Night”

“Somewhere Under Summerwind”

“Dead Girls”

“Lauralone”

“Palmystry”

“She Lives”

“Light Of A Torch” (Witch Cross cover)

“Walpyrgus Nights”

“Dead Girls”:

“Somewhere Under Summerwind”: