WALTARI Announce Global Rock Album Livestream Release Party

Helsinki-based rockers Waltari have checked in with the following update:

"As you know we released our latest album, Global Rock, in March of 2020. Global Rock is Waltari's 14th studio album and was well received. Thank you!

Due to the pandemic, both touring and proper release parties had to be cancelled. But, we want to celebrate this release together with our fans and friends with a belated release show, brought to you via a livestream.

The livestream by no means is just another gig; no, there are going to be interviews with the band members, and the stream will end with a Q&A session. If you miss the stream, no worries. The stream is available for 7 days afterward on G Livelab's site/app. Just buy the stream ticket and enjoy the joy the show. So let’s rock this together!!"



Showtime: Saturday, July 11th at 9:00 pm EEST / 8:00 pm CET



Global Rock, featuring artwork compiled by Tomo Kataoka, comes with 13 crisp songs, including a remake of Canned Heat’s “Going Up The Country”.

Tracklisting:

"Postrock"

"Metal Soul"

"Skyline"

"The Way"

"No Sacrifice"

"Sick n Tired"

"Boots"

"Going Up The Country"

"Orleans"

"Had It All"

"And The"

"Sand Witch"

"Beloved"

"Postrock" lyric video: