WALTARI Release New "Skyline" Single Featuring BOMFUNK MC's BOW

Helsinki-based rockers, Waltari, will release their 14th studio album, Global Rock, via Metalville Records on March 20. They have checked in with the following update:

"We’re thrilled to drop our latest 'baby' as of today: 'Skyline', taken off of our forthcoming album Global Rock, is a collaboration with Bomfunk MC’s rapper Raymond Ebanks (alias BOW).

Our dearest Kärtsy and Raymond both are pioneers in their very own style in Finland. Waltari being a pioneer in Finnish cross-over metal ever since the early '90s, Raymond is a pioneer of the Finnish '80s rap scene. Both of them have cleared their way from Finnish underground scenes up to being the super well-known Finnish export acts, who have spread their word of passionate Finnish music for the last 20-30 years all over the globe!

Despite coming from very different musical heritage, these two guys have been very good friends for ages and been supporting each other’s careers. This is the first collaboration between Waltari and Raymond Ebanks in 20 years! Please enjoy!"

Global Rock, featuring artwork compiled by Tomo Kataoka, omes with 13 crisp songs, including a remake of Canned Heat’s “Going Up The Country”.

Tracklisting:

"Postrock"

"Metal Soul"

"Skyline"

"The Way"

"No Sacrifice"

"Sick n Tired"

"Boots"

"Going Up The Country"

"Orleans"

"Had It All"

"And The"

"Sand Witch"

"Beloved"

"Postrock" lyric video: