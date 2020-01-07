WALTARI To Release Global Rock Album In March; Details Revealed

Helsinki-based rockers, Waltari, will release their 14th studio album, Global Rock, via Metalville Records on March 20.

As Kärtsy puts it: "Rock is an attitude, an insatiable desire to play with life, to the end! Our goal is to create music that will blow the mind of our listeners." After 'Postrock' was released a few months ago (see below), our next single is called 'Skyline'! Its video will be premiered early next month (February 7). So stay tuned for some exciting new tunes from da gang!"

Global Rock, featuring artwork compiled by Tomo Kataoka, omes with 13 crisp songs, including a remake of Canned Heat’s “Going Up The Country”.

Tracklisting:

"Postrock"

"Metal Soul"

"Skyline"

"The Way"

"No Sacrifice"

"Sick n Tired"

"Boots"

"Going Up The Country"

"Orleans"

"Had It All"

"And The"

"Sand Witch"

"Beloved"

"Postrock" lyric video: