WALTARI To Release New Album In 2020; "Postrock" Lyric Video Streaming

Helsinki rockers, Waltari, have a new album ready for release in 2020 via Rodeostar Records, and have released an anthem for the “post rock generation” who - due to their later birth - are not blessed to know anything about the original rock times, when people were living in optimism towards the future and life in general.

"Postrock", the first new output from the upcoming album, is a tribute to this generation zero that is waking up in this delicate period of time and into this difficult world. Be it populistic demagogues across the globe, giant environmental problems, etc. - yet still longing for something better, and, yes, deserving something better.

Musically the song stands for “a” typical Waltari song, a speedy rhythm with a metal riff, combined with a melodic hookline and a separate rap part. Turn up the volume - finally it’s Waltari time again. Be prepared for total madness combined with musical genius. Simply Waltari.

Check out the new lyric video for "Postrock" below:

In support of their upcoming release, Waltari will join Dog Eat Dog’s anniversary tour as special guests from today until Mid-October. Make sure to catch this powerful tour package live.

(Photo - Minna-Annola)