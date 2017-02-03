WAN To Release Wan Way To Hell; “King Of Evil” Video Streaming

Norse old-school black metal miscreants Wan are set to release Wan Way To Hell, their third and most devastating album to date. A video for “King Of Evil” is streaming below.

Wan Way To Hell is pure audio vitriol. In recording the album, this unholy pack of bastards has succeeded in their one mission - fucking destroy. Release date is set for February 10th on Carnal Records.

Tracklisting:

“Known As Dead”

“King Of Evil”

“Till Kamp”

“Igeltjarn”

“The Challenger”

“Wrought”

“As If”

“Spitfire Metal”

“Full Sving”

“Piss On Your Grave”

“Svarthall”

“Inn I Ilden”

“Wan Way To Hell”

“King Of Evil” video: