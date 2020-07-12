Want a Career Boost? All You Have to do Is Ace the 200-901 Exam & Earn the Cisco Certified DevNet Associate Certification

The field of IT is very tempting due to the variety of job opportunities it holds. But starting a career in IT as a newbie can be a little challenging and full of disappointments. If you want to alleviate those barriers and join the workforce - you will have to present yourself as a qualified professional that any employer can put their trust in. In this post, we will tell you why the Cisco DevNet Associate certification is perfect for this task and how you can easily acquire it www.certbolt.com.

Cisco Certified DevNet Associate Certification and Exam

This credential is a great way to prove that you possess the skills required to handle network automation tasks. The benefits you can gain out of it are numerous and some of them are:

* Acceptance and recognition

Cisco has managed to build the best reputation for its certifications by producing some of the highest qualified individuals in the industry. So anyone having the

badge will be instantly recognized and accepted as a skillful employee.

* More job opportunities

The verification you gain through getting accredited lets you apply for a wider and more specific range of job positions including Software Developer, Automation Engineer, DevOps Engineer, and more.

* Better salaries

Employers will be happy to pay a higher wage to someone who has mastered the skills needed to provide top-notch performance at their job. With the

badge in your CV, you too will be able to enjoy a hefty sum at the end of each month!

How to Get Certified?

To attain the Cisco Certified DevNet Associate certification, you have to pass 200-901 exam. It’s a 120-minute assessment that will test your knowledge in the following areas:

* How APIs work and their usage

* Understanding of Devnet Cisco platforms and their development

* Development of applications and their security

* Elements of infrastructure and the latest automation concepts

How to Prepare for 200-901 Exam

The time and effort needed to prepare for a test vary according to the extent of the syllabus and the depth of the concepts included. When it comes to 200-901 exam, you can consider it to be one that is in the middle of the two extremes easy and hard. But in the end, the level of difficulty depends on your dedication and discipline only.

Before starting off with the study material available, you have to set up a proper plan. By doing so, you can make sure you cover all ground and get everything done on time. The biggest part of your preparation process will be spent on learning the syllabus. For this purpose, you can follow a training course and indulge in self-study. In addition to that, joining discussion groups will also help reinforce your knowledge.

Once you've gotten through with all of that, try doing some practice tests. That will be the ultimate preparation step because simply having the required knowledge will not be enough to answer tricky questions within a limited time but these files help you with exactly this thing. Due to these resources, you’ll have as many trial attempts in the interactive exam-like environment as you need and this will surely build your confidence.

Conclusion

It is good news that all you have to do to earn the credential is to pass 200-901 exam. That isn't too much to ask for considering the benefits you gain out of it. And if you make the best use of the available study and revision resources like training courses and practice tests, passing the exam will be a piece of cake!