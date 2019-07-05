WAR OF AGES To Release Void Album In September; Two Singles Streaming

War Of Ages are back with an electrifying new album. Void, due on September 13, is the follow-up to 2017’s Alpha, and these 11 new tracks are well worth the wait.

The band sequestered themselves at Sicktones Studios with engineer and WoA guitarist Jack Daniels to produce their strongest and most lyrically honest album yet. Void cashes in on the band’s strengths, from Leroy Hamp’s ripping vocals to the to technical artistry of guitarists Daniels and Steve Brown and bassist Elisha Mullins, and introduces fans to the insane skill of metal drummer Kaleb Luebchow. Void hits all the right notes and clocks in at the high point of War of Ages’ career so far.

Listen to the first two singles, "Miles Apart" and "Sulphur And Salt", via Spotify and Apple Music, or with the YouTube clips below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Watchers"

"Void"

"Blood of the Earth"

"Miles Apart"

"Sulphur And Salt"

"Greed"

"Envy"

"Wrath"

"Jezebel"

"Brotherhood"

"The Return"

"Miles Apart":

"Sulphur And Salt":

(Photo - Branden Cole)