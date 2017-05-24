WARBEAST / RIGOR MORTIS Frontman BRUCE CORBITT Hospitalized With Esophageal Tumor - "After A Horrible Day Of Devastating News And Test Results I Finally Did Get Some Good News"

Rigor Mortis / Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt has checked in from hospital as he deals with some serious health issues. According to a series of updates on Facebook from Corbitt, he has been diagnosed with an esophageal tumor, saying that "in most cases, esophageal cancer is a treatable disease, but it is rarely curable. The overall 5-year survival rate in patients amenable to definitive treatment ranges from 5% to 30%. The occasional patient with very early disease has a better chance of survival." Sadly, doctors suspect the tumour is cancerous and there is concern it has spread. Corbitt's update shortly before press time is available below.

"I can't even begin to explain my feelings. You guys have given me the strength I need to even prepare for this fight. Honestly I was close to losing hope that there was any good to come out of this. Of course I'm scared for my life like any normal human being would be.

Those moments when I can get on Facebook and scroll through all of your messages... the emotion takes over. I cry, I get stronger, I also realize what all of you mean to me. I do believe in the power prayer and positive vibes. And I have all of you to thank for that.

That being said, I think we all could use some good news. Please do not jump to conclusions that this means everything is going to be okay and I'm going to be fine and Etc. Any of you can do a quick Google search for esophagus tumor and see the seriousness of what lies ahead of me. But after a horrible day of devastating news and test results I finally did get some good news about a couple of things.

First of all my CT scan came back good and the tumor is not metastatic, which means it hasn't spread to any other parts of my body. Obviously that was a big relief all of us here. But this is still a serious tumor if it's cancerous and we will get those results tomorrow and find out what stage I'm at. Also my latest blood test show that I'm currently not losing any blood. Which is also great news again. But we went through this yesterday when this this happened and y'all know what happened last night when it started bleeding again. So they do fear that this tumor will start bleeding again and that is actually the biggest concern about a possible sudden fatal incident. Of course I mean if it starts bleeding too profusely and they'll have to do an emergency surgery to try to save my life.

So there ya go, at least I did get some good news tonight and I admit I feel a little better. Once again thanks for all of your love and support! Now let's just hope I get lucky tomorrow that this tumor turns out to be non-cancerous, or at least at an early enough stage to give me a fighting chance.

There's a good chance this is the end of my singing career and I got to tell everyone of you that is killing me right now to even think about it. But I know I had a good run if that's the case and I know all of you will understand. But if anyone can beat this and return to the stage it will be me.... you know damn well!

But, of course, I'm just going to concentrate on trying to save my life right now. So let's keep the focus on that and not even worry about anything like shows. We have a new album coming out no matter what. I promise all of you are going to love it."

From everyone at BraveWords, be strong and get well, Bruce. Our prayers are with you.