WARBEAST / RIGOR MORTIS Frontman BRUCE CORBITT Moved To Hospice Care In Battle With Cancer - "I'm Never Gonna Stop Fighting"

Word has come down that Warbeast / Rigor Mortis vocalist Bruce Corbitt battle with esophageal cancer has worsened, spreading throughout his body, forcing him into hospice care. He has posted a video update on Facebook, found here.

A treatable though rarely curable disease, Corbitt faced the likelihood that he would never be able to sing again and performed what he believed to be his final show in May 2018 at the Rail Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Corbitt endured a series of radiation and chemo treatments before undergoing esophagostomy surgery. A PET scan later revealed that the cancer had already metastasized to his lymph nodes and was now terminal. Doctors guessed the singer might only have three to six months to live. In seeking a second opinion, Corbitt was approved for experimental immunotherapy but a week later was told he had the wrong type of tumor. The cancer continued to spread, and he was forced to start last resort chemo treatments immediately in an attempt to lengthen his life. With an unbreakable will to live, Corbitt would go on to stun doctors.

"In addition to the treatments, I've also fought the cancer with my own protocol with the help of others," says the singer. "I'm using Rick Simpson oil, CBD oil, and liquid vitamin C treatments too. So between the chemo and all of that, we got the recent PET scan and blood work results that showed something is working. Some of the cancer is now completely gone in some lymph nodes and the others are shrinking."

Warbeast released their Enter The Arena full-length in 2017 via Philip H. Anselmo's Housecore Records. Captured at Anselmo's famed Nodferatu's Lair, mixed by Mike Thompson at the Riff Factory, and mastered by Lee Russell, the ten-track offering stands among band's most potent, volatile, and unrepentantly powerful output to date.