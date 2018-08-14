WARBRINGER Announce New Single "Power Unsurpassed"

Warbringer have continued to evolve throughout their fifth album into the most lethal band in modern thrash. With their latest effort Woe To The Vanquished (2017, Napalm Records) the US based thrashers have delivered a monumental record and are now ready to conquer Europe again with their explosive live appearances over hot summer festivals and exclusive support shows with the mighty Sepultura.

But that’s not all, as Warbringer are about to release a brand new single entitled “Power Unsurpassed” as strictly limited 7" vinyl single on August 24th and digital this Friday, August 17th - limited to 300 copies - available only via Warbringer or Napalm Records online store. Get your copy here.

Kevill on the upcoming single: “We are putting out a single, 'Power Unsurpassed', so we have some new material for you all this summer, as we gear up to write and record our sixth record. It's designed as a total neck-breaker, with hammering riffs and a shredding solo. It is about people who want to take orders from no one, and to make their will reality- at any price. We'll be playing this when we return to Europe this month, at festivals and alongside Sepultura. It has been a good year since we invaded European shores, and as always we look forward to delivering completely savage live thrash metal to all in attendance. We will play a mix of material from Woe To The Vanquished, the previous four albums, as well as the new single 'Power Unsurpassed', which we expect will completely crush in the pit. There's a mixture of club dates and festival appearances, but as fans know, Warbringer will bring total aggression to any stage, anytime, anywhere. Europe - You're Next!“

Produced by Mike Plottnikoff (In Flames, Fear Factory) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Metallica). Artwork by Hugo Juarez.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Power Unsurpassed" (Unreleased & brand new track)

Side B

"Descending Blade" (Live)

Tour dates:



August

13 - Mannheim, Germany - Connexion Complex

14 - Pagney-Derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette Pub Rock

15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

17 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

18 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

19 - Theix, France - Motorcultor Festival

21 - Tubingen, Germany - Waldbuhne

22 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

23 - Marburg, Germany - KFZ

24 - Worrstadt, Germany - NOAF Open Air

25 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club

26 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

28 - Schramberg, Germany - Kulturladen

29 - Kufstein, Austria - Kulturfabrik

30 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Stereo Club

31 - Wels, Austria - Schlachthof